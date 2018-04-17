Below you will find a variety of assignment starters that are designed to utilize the unique features included in Frankenbook. They do not have specific academic levels assigned to them as they are open for remixing and can be modified to accommodate your classroom needs. However, advanced high-school through undergraduate students may find the assignments most appropriate.
This activity uses the same ideas from Remi Kalir's Annotate your Syllabus assignment to give students an introduction to annotation and the Frankenbook platform. Instead of working on the syllabus, students use the Frankenbook Introduction or Editor's Preface to familiarize themselves with both the text and the tools.
[Provided by Marianne Raab from the University of Dayton]
Assignment requires students:
Select one of the supporting essays or videos and identify a compelling question that relates to themes within the essay and Frankenstein text.
Provide and explain relevant evidence from Frankenstein to identify Shelley's point of view.
Provide and explain relevant evidence from essay to identify the author's point of view.
Find an additional academic source that contributes to your argument
A full assignment rubric is also included.
This assignment serves as an introduction to rhetorical reading. It provides students with a list of items to search for as they read-like-a-writer, and then asks them to synthesize their annotations into a summary that situates Shelley's writing style. The annotations serve as a visible outline of the analytical process a student is using to inform their response and allows the teacher to see into their process. This gives teachers greater granularity when assessing students' processes.
Students have a tendency to read at the surface level for a basic understanding of text. This assignment requires students to not only analyze a selection of text, but to also consider new perspectives from other annotators. It then asks students to engage deeper by synthesizing both sets of information and re-writing a passage.
This assignment asks students to consider the lasting impacts of Frankenstein on Science in society topics. Students view current news events through a specific lense and provide resources for other readers to connect the dots between the two hundred year gap.
This assignment asks students to consider how Frankenstein has maintained a continual influence on the collective imagination for centuries. It also breaks from the other assignments by requiring a media response to the prompt.
Here are a few links that can provide additional tools and inspiration for using Frankenstein and social annotation
Frankenbook Bicentennial project at ASU
Hypothesis is another social annotation platform that many teachers use. Their education page hosts a variety of additional ideas on how teachers make use of social annotation in their classroom.
Frankenreads is a collection of additional teacher guides for Frankenstein that do not use social annotation.
Want to see Shelley's text annotated itself? Check out the Shelley Godwin Archive
Frankenstein Variorum - Allows users to compare between different versions of the manuscript