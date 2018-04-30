Skip to main content
I’ve Created a Monster! (And So Can You)
by
Cory Doctorow
Published: Apr 30, 2018
Frankenstein Reframed; or, The Trouble with Prometheus
by
Elizabeth Bear
EB
Published: Apr 30, 2018
The Bitter Aftertaste of Technical Sweetness
by
Heather E. Douglas
HD
Published: Apr 30, 2018
Undisturbed by Reality
by
Alfred Nordmann
AN
Published: Apr 30, 2018
Victor Frankenstein’s Technoscientific Dream of Reason
Traumatic Responsibility
by
Josephine Johnston
JJ
Published: Apr 30, 2018
Victor Frankenstein as Creator and Casualty
Frankenstein, Gender, and Mother Nature
by
Anne K. Mellor
AM
Published: Apr 30, 2018
Changing Conceptions of Human Nature
by
Kate MacCord
and
Jane Maienschein
KM
JM
Published: Apr 30, 2018
