Frankenbook's social annotation features provides readers a deeper and more engaging literary experience. Users are exposed to new insights that are specifically targeted by academic professionals to invigorate and expand upon this classic text. Teachers and students are able to engage in thoughtful dialogue in the text, providing richer and more specific interactions.
Social annotation encourages users to exercise their own voice, in the moment, while reading a passage - allowing for gut reactions and organic spontaneous responses. Teachers have the ability to see the thinking of their students as they experience a text.
Teachers may also work ahead and provide their own thoughts, questions, and prompts in the text, acting as an atemporal guide to push and pull students' focus to specific literary techniques or concepts.
Beyond the social annotation features, Frankenbook provides a variety of other media to stimulate and expand learning. Explained in more detail below, you'll see that essays, videos, and interactive experiences are provided to expand on Shelley's themes, but from a modern perspective. Discussion questions and assignments are also provided to be implemented within your classroom.
Look out for these icons. Clicking on the associated document will open a new Google Doc with additional resources
Assignments are also broken up into categories that suggest where to implement them depending on their level of engagement.
The Home page provides you with quick access to all chapters of Frankenbook. It also has two additional pieces, an introduction the print edition, and an editors preface and acknowledgment.
These two pieces are great places to have students begin their annotation engagement, before getting to the text itself.
Seven essays are provided on the same open-annotation platform as Frankenbook, allowing for student engagement. At the end of each essay, three discussion questions are provided that can be used on the site alone, or as prompts for additional writing assignments.
Within the Media section are 7 "Reanimation" videos that bring new perspectives to themes within the Frankenstein text. Interviews with academic experts pose new questions and ideas that are paired with annotations within Frankenbook.
Additionally we have provided discussion questions for each video that encourage deeper thinking for students.
A 20 minute podcast from Imaginary Worlds considers "A Year without a summer" that set the scene for Mary Shelley to write her story.
*program starts at 3:15
The about section provides a brief introduction to features on the PubPub platform. It also houses the community guidelines, which is an excellent source to review appropriate digital citizenship guidelines with students, and allows teachers to set clear expectations.
This section highlights the themes that the expert annotations were categorized under throughout the text.
Use these to target specific sets of annotations that link together ideas throughout the entire novel.