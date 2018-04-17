How do you use Frankenbook in the Classroom?

Frankenbook's social annotation features provides readers a deeper and more engaging literary experience. Users are exposed to new insights that are specifically targeted by academic professionals to invigorate and expand upon this classic text. Teachers and students are able to engage in thoughtful dialogue in the text, providing richer and more specific interactions.

Social annotation encourages users to exercise their own voice, in the moment, while reading a passage - allowing for gut reactions and organic spontaneous responses. Teachers have the ability to see the thinking of their students as they experience a text.

Teachers may also work ahead and provide their own thoughts, questions, and prompts in the text, acting as an atemporal guide to push and pull students' focus to specific literary techniques or concepts.

Beyond the social annotation features, Frankenbook provides a variety of other media to stimulate and expand learning. Explained in more detail below, you'll see that essays, videos, and interactive experiences are provided to expand on Shelley's themes, but from a modern perspective. Discussion questions and assignments are also provided to be implemented within your classroom.