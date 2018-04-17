Media

Reanimated!

Watch a collection of videos and read exclusive essays by scientists and technologists about the legacy of Frankenstein and the future of life, curated by our partners at Massive, a platform for science communicators.

Episode 1: A Bolt of Lightning

A Bolt of Lightning

Episode 2: Organization from Chaos

Organization from Chaos

Episode 3: A Spark of Consciousness

Tools of Our Own

Episode 5: Better Humans

Episode 6: Monsters in the Machine

Monsters in the Machine

Episode 7: Playing God

Playing God

Modern Monsters

Play an interactive experience designed by our partners at Bluecadet and the Rosenbach to explore complex concepts such as climate change, drug-resistant viruses, and artificial intelligence in the tradition of Frankenstein.

Read Judith Guston’s annotation about how nineteenth-century notions of vampirism helped inspire the science of epidemiology.

Read Judith Guston’s annotation about how climate chaos in 1816 connects to the experimental science of geoengineering.

Read Judith Guston’s annotation about how recent discoveries in synthetic biology could lead to a future in which human limbs are grown and harvested for profit.

The Year Without a Summer

Listen to an episode of the Imaginary Worlds podcast on “The Year Without a Summer,” focusing on the scientific, technological, and climate-related themes and lessons of Frankenstein.

Read Bob Beard’s annotation on how The Year Without a Summer is reflected in the text of Frankenstein.

Lab Assistant

Play Lab Assistant, a game created by Liz Fiacco and James Fiacco based on language processing technology, where you teach a slime creature powered by artificial intelligence how to help you solve puzzles. Lab Assistant is completely free to download and play, and currently only works on Windows machines.