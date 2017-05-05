Chapter III.

These preoccuptions remind me of the ethical questions scientists must think about today when it comes to genetic manipulation. An editing in the DNA sequence of an individual could affect generations of their descendants. The precision that CRISPR Cas 9 can now provide in gene editing may be facinating and provide hope for those with debilitating genetic diseases, but unexpected and devastating consequences can occur.
The conceit of the Creature’s original request had always bothered me; that Victor should “make” a woman that would belong to the Creature. Victor did not protest as such at the time, and it’s funny that until this 11th hour, after much hand wringing, the idea that this woman might have agency had not occurred to Victor. (There is in fact a woman back home, Elizabeth, who has been “promised” to Victor, though I have yet to see anyone ask her how she feels about that.) Shelley may have done this purposely, to wait until the reader (most likely a man) would reach a point in the story where he himself was desperate for Victor to find a solid justification to refuse his promise, so that this sudden novel revelation would be accepted with relief. Again, this novel, every character and theme, are made all the more fascinating when considering the author was a woman.
The creation refers to himself as a being that is neither man not beast. He excludes himself from either character, yet is enraged that the two have their own companion while he is left alone. Man has woman, beasts have mates, and if he is worthy of neither, what does it make him?
He begins to contemplate what he is actually doing. He is creating essentially a human being, who will have their own personality and thoughts. He begins to contemplate the worst case scenario in creating a female creature, which would be that they rejected each other, or got tired of living isolated and wanted human contact with others.
He begins to contemplate what he is actually doing. He is creating essentially a human being, who will have their own personality and thoughts. He begins to contemplate the worst case scenario in creating a female creature, which would be that they rejected each other, or got tired of living isolated and wanted human contact with others.
It’s horrifying to think that Victor has already committed so many crimes, but still tries to impersonate a good human morale. He has discovered extraordinary things about the human body, but has committed illegal and immoral acts to achieve that knowledge. In this particular chapter, I can see the extent that he is willing to go just based on his feelings. Scared for his family ,but more of his future he bows to the creatures whims and in a moment of actually thinking about humanity he commits a “murder”. He acquires human parts and just gets rid of that body with no care for culture or the sentiments that another family could have had for that dead person. Even though he does feel a wrongfulness of the crimes he’s committed there seems to be a darkness within him that sees that action as alright. I thought at one point that victor was more human than the creature, but now I think otherwise. Any human being , creature or not, would be considered a monster based on Victors actions.
This is intriguing as Victor somewhat consideres his half finished project more human than the being he already created. The first Creature per say can speak, read, and make deep connections to literature. To go as far as to apply some connections to himself yet with all this some mangled corpse is still more human than the Creature who desperately craves love and affection. The Creature attempted to be patient to be kind and gentle with DeLacy, having yet to commit murder and do things that we as a society view as immoral yet he wasn’t human. Yet we know nothing of the female, and Victor thinks for a moment that he killed a human. What are the parameters that make us human and how much of our body makes us human? At what point do we lose our humanity and are we still human in death?
I feel as though this is when Victor reaches his limit. Have to stop and compose himself to tell the story of how Henry Clerval died, implies that this is very hard for Victor tell. It is also significant because when it came to the deaths of his mother, Justine, and William, Victor did feel bad but not bad enough to stop in the middle of his story just to prepare himself.
I think this is a good idea. Every existence has its own feeling and thought. The female monster that Victor created may be hating about those plans that make before her creation, so that is the possibility of rebellious. Somehow this thought of the monster born to be evil is stuck in Victor's mind, but according to the birth of the male monster, Victor failed to take his responsibility to take care and lead him to the moral way. The female monster may not born to be evil, but no one can guarantee in the future. In the Bible, Eva was convinced by the Snake and bite the apple, then she let Adam also eat the apple. Maybe there also is the possibility that male monster can't deny the suggestion from the female monster, especially if the female monster has some thoughts that are exactly opposite the purpose of Victor.
All kinds of innovation come with disagreement and question. AI been has been mentioned so many times in this class, and I also see so many classmate taking about compare AI to this monster, Of cause back to the very old days when this book been written there has no such complex issue of AI being a monster or not, Like Victor think he did created a monster, and in fact Frankenstein also did something bad that he should never did. Compare to self driving car in AZ actually did kill a human that every one start rethink the issue of our creativity of new things. Like the debate we had on class If Frankenstein is guilty or that was Victor's fault, I remembered that more people voted that Frankenstein should not be guilty for what he did and the society should pay more responsibility to whats happening. "never will I create another like yourself." he saids how ever in the real society we know we will not stop trying new things and science will not stop develop. Lets just hope the old story will not happen.
I am not sure if it’s gonna be a bad idea for him to create an another female monster for the male one as he thought, because we don’t know what will they do to this world. However, it’s also because we don’t know what will they do, they might be good monsters. In my mind, it might be a different story if victor did not run away from the monster at the beginning. What if he really takes care of the monster, so that the monster grows as a good and kindness monster. As a story, I’m gonna be more interested in if Victor create more monsters. If the monsters are going to destroy the world that might be more interesting.
As this part he thinks about what he done before and what’s the consequence it made, which I think is a good idea
I think this instance of unmaking was a positive one, as there is very little good that can come from the creation of a second abomination. It could be argued that it is bad because it may cause the original monster to act out violently, but saving the world from the wrath of a second, possibly even more terrible creature is far worth any repercussions.
This is a reason to think about “re-make” of a second creature, even if he make a second creature, she may not be interested in the man and then the first creature would be left alone again. He is right about not making a second one with this “good” reason.
This moment is one that I would consider a controversial event in the novel. Some people say that Frankenstein’s decision to destroy the monster was a good idea, and that it prevented the the population of more monsters. However, the text says that he destroyed the creature while “trembling with passion”, meaning he was probably not even concerned about it being a good or bad idea. What is known is that the destruction of this creature caused more deaths later on in the novel, and that alone is bad.
Here, Victor recognizes the greatest threat his new project could present. He then decides to not produce such an evil upon the world.
Here we see a revision in progress, thought is now being poured into the creation of the second monster. If created the new monster might be even worse than the first. This is a good idea to look at the consequences that might come forth from our actions
Victor was right to not remake the creature. It was a bad idea because we don’t know what would happen. Creating the first monster was already so terrible because he didn’t care or try to train him. And even if Victor had, we don’t know what would happen. There’s a reason we aren’t all Gods.
Here Victor is referring to how he is about to make another creature as a companion to the one he has already made. I think it is fairly ambiguous whether or not making a second creature is a good idea. On the one hand you do have the points that Victor makes right after this part, about how the second creature may not get along with the original creature, or might be even more violent than the original creature, or even that the two creatures might reproduce and create more creatures that will cause the downfall of the human race. The reasons that Victor gives are very good reasons that this specific instance of making is not a good idea; the scenarios he talks about are fairly reasonable, and would have bad results, in the sense that they could be very dangerous to humanity. However, I do think that Victor’s reasoning is somewhat flawed, in the sense that he fails to acknowledge the possibility that the creature’s violence and hatred for humanity is not inherent. He never takes into consideration the fact that the creature could have been profoundly affected by the way that Victor abandons and rejects him, and he never thinks about how that may have led to the creature’s murderous nature. If the creature’s violence is not inherent, it is entirely possible that the second creature could have a completely different temperament if brought up in a different environment.
Victor’s idea to not build the creature a female counterpart is not a good idea. While yes, the threat of reproduction and more destruction is present, this cans imply be avoided by not including a reproductive system in the female. Instead, Victor opts to simply anger the monster and break his promise, which surely cannot result in anything good for humanity. If he would’ve built the counterpart, there would at least have been a significant chance of resolution to their conflict, but now that is hopeless and things will surely end in violence.
I think that this instance is a good idea, because if he were to create another monster, who’s to say that it wouldn’t be worse than his first creation. Who’s to say that the second creation will even want anything to do with the first creation therefore making for catastrophic things to occur within the normal human race because they cannot compete with these creations. Since they are much stronger and bigger than the average human and can harm them with no problem.
Creating the monster and leaving it alone was Victor’s greatest mistake. He is again about to make a creature and send it to isolation, I agree that the second monster shouldn’t been made because he’s again sending it to isolation. The problem he thinks of can very well be reality so good on Victor this time.
But Victor could make a female mate for the Creature, which is infertile, incapable of pregnancy and childbirth, and they at least would be a couple and capable of a loving, caring relationship.
Here we see Viktor Frankenstein finally and truly reflecting on what he has done and what he plans to do. The main concern here is that although Viktor is reflecting, he doesn’t have a scientific plan to do anything differently. He fears properly that this monstrosity will be equal or worse than his first.
In this case Victor is reminiscing over his original creation, as he decides to build it a companion. His heart is filled with remorse for the pain and deaths his creature has caused. In my opinion I think it’s a good idea to continue building the companion. The creature is extremely intelligent, he taught himself senses, reading, language. He saved a girl drowning, and he feels feelings deeply. It’s human kinda nasty nature that rejected him, and hurt him. He truly just wants someone to connect with. I think he would teach the bride in a very positive way, and hey could live happily in isolation.
In Frankenstein, It seems that almost all of the Monster’s experiences are vile and full of hatred towards him, for example Throughout the book, the monster is constantly being thrown in the dirt, first by his creator, Victor, then the villagers he meets and he even gets shot the one time he tries to be nice to humans, and all of these people who are acting this way is sort of sculpting this monster into the way they view him. People hate him so he hates them back. This is sort of what is happening in today’s view of technology and advancements where many movies and TV shows for example Black Mirror show technology like AI, and robots are creating these horrible disasters - which makes the shows interesting of course but at the same time it’s sort of creating people to be hesitant about advancing technology and people now have this skeptical mindset that if we make these advancements the exact same disasters will happen to us. I just think it’s interesting that no matter how far back or recent we look, people are always afraid of advancements or changing things and a lot of that fear can come from books and shows and people imaginations.
Pondering the unknowns and potential horrors the future mate for the creature might perpetrate, Victor thinks through these possibilities and resolves not to continue his efforts. Perhaps overestimating his creative prowess, he now recognizes that his own selfishness might result in the destruction of the whole human race. Although some emotions may prove reliable guides for behavior, selfishness is never appropriate because it leads only to destruction, be it of the self or of others.
A great deal is going on in this paragraph. First, the creature continues to speak as though he has adopted the mantle of Milton’s Satan: “I before reasoned with you” evokes Isaiah’s “Come, let us reason together” (1.18), a biblical voice that echoes in a great deal of Satan’s language in Paradise Lost (Milton [1667] 2007). Second, the creature has a sophisticated understanding of Victor’s psychology and social context, perhaps more so than Victor does, in his claim that he can render Victor even more miserable than he is. Third, even as Victor manages to achieve some measure of foresight and the ability to view a situation from a perspective other than his own (importantly, from the female creature’s perspective; see note 6), the creature has understood that his physical prowess has utterly transformed the dynamic between them. This inversion of the master–slave relationship is every slave master’s fear and perhaps the reason why, for example, the novel was banned in apartheid South Africa and why it has become such a fertile source for narratives on robotics and artificial intelligence. Victor must have some measure of physical courage to stand up to the creature here, but does he have moral courage as well?
For Mary, the daughter of early feminist philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft, women’s status as “the other” was painfully and personally obvious. Men ruled the world, and therefore almost every philosophical, scientific, and political tract about the meaning of selfhood assumed that the “self” is male. Women’s experiences were considered at best irrelevant and at worst monstrous. It is therefore delightfully sneaky that Mary has figured out a way to turn the female perspective into something more relatable than the male, as Victor imagines his new creation—“a thinking and reasoning animal”—asserting her own will in the face of the first creature’s desire. Victor is also forced to imagine the creature’s perspective as he looks for the first time into the eyes of “his own species.” When Victor imagines the two creatures looking upon each other for the first time, he calls to mind Jean-Paul Sartre’s classic notion that humans learn selfhood when we are first seen by the “other.” In Being and Nothingness ([1943] 2012), Sartre argues that we cannot have a self until we are recognized by an other, which allows us to see both the other in ourselves and the selfhood in others. Victor typically cannot imagine the two creatures having selves at all. So he suggests they will be “repulsed” rather than find sympathy in one another’s eyes.