The chart below lays out an example unit structure of how a teacher may approach Frankenbook over an 8 week period. The first three assignments are over-arching and can be plugged in anywhere. The following five assignments build off of each other in a progression.

Students will grow and develop their skill sets during the process, and will be able to leverage their annotation and research skills for the final Informative Synthesis Essay assignment.

Each assignment has also been paired with the essential skill sets that it helps develop. The chart below breaks this down.