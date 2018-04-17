Frankenbook provides hundreds of new perspectives from dozens of academics working in a variety of fields. The unique frames of these individuals shine new light on Shelley's text and allow students to consider new information when reading this established text.
Look at the themes these experts used to categorize their annotations.
Social annotation allows for an increase in conversation around academic topics. This increase in communication allows for tighter bonds amongst students and positively contributes to the overall learning experience. Diverse, and often suppressed voices are given equal weight in the online community.
This article identifies strategies to get the most out of a classic discussion board. Social annotation already encompasses and furthers the reach of a classic discussion board.
Its often hard to assess what challenges students are facing as they read on their own. The Frankenbook platform gives teachers a tool to make the students reading practice visible.
See Michelle Sprouse's explanation of this and how many other concepts come into play when implementing social annotation into your practice.
Students sometimes read only for a surface level understanding, or to ensure they can pass an upcoming quiz with as little effort as possible. However, the social annotation platform encourages students to engage with the reading by asking them to thoughtfully respond to the text, outside sources, and their peers.
Check out this article for some great perspectives on how Deep Reading can be approached.
Students often complete homework based upon what they think the teacher wants them to say. Allowing for on the spot responses encourages students to respond "with their gut" and not filter down their impressions to meet a given standard. This allows for a stronger connection to their post, and stimulates them to engage more in the conversation. The more a student feels represented in the class, the more they care about its content.
Instead of posing questions ahead of time, teacher's find it useful to embed questions directly in the text, so students are primed to respond within a specific context. Pre-embedded questions serve as lampposts while students are reading and allow teachers to guide them even without being there. Textbooks use this concept regularly to engage students at precise moments.
Frankenbook can be used for solo assignments or for group work. It can also be used asynchronously, or synchronously during scheduled class periods.